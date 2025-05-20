Press Release, Office of the Mayor, Michigan City:

MICHIGAN CITY, IN – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has selected the City of Michigan City to receive a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant, part of a nationwide $267 million investment to help communities assess and safely redevelop properties with environmental challenges. The funds will be used to identify and evaluate brownfield sites in

Michigan City’s North Side Target Area, laying the groundwork for future cleanup and revitalization projects that benefit residents and attract economic investment.

Grant funding will support up to 10 Phase I and 12 Phase II environmental site assessments, development of cleanup plans, community engagement, and the updating of an existing brownfield site inventory. Priority sites include the 7.7-acre former Memorial Hospital property, the 6.4-acre McKay Printing site, a 5.4-acre industrial facility, the 62-acre former Marquette Mall, and a 2.1-acre former furniture factory.

“This grant represents a major step forward in our efforts to transform long-neglected properties into productive spaces that enhance our city’s health, environment, and economic opportunity,” said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “We are committed to revitalizing areas that have too long been a burden on our community and turning them into engines of growth. This award reinforces our vision for a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant Michigan City.”

The City extends its sincere appreciation to BCA Environmental Consultants for their continued partnership and technical expertise in preparing the successful application. This marks the third successful EPA Brownfield grant application BCA has supported for Michigan City, and their guidance remains invaluable to advancing our environmental and economic development goals.

The grant was awarded through the EPA’s Brownfields Program, which empowers communities to assess and remediate sites where redevelopment has been complicated by the presence of hazardous substances or pollutants. Since 1995, the program has helped communities nationwide create over 220,000 jobs and leverage more than $42 billion in redevelopment investment.

“This award reflects the hard work and collaboration between the City, BCA, and the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City,” said Clarence Hulse, Executive Director of the EDCMC. “These funds will help us build a more competitive economic landscape by making strategic sites ready for development. It’s about revitalization with purpose—attracting investment while addressing the needs of our neighborhoods.”

EPA Region 5 will now begin negotiations with Michigan City to finalize a cooperative agreement, which will govern how the grant funding is administered. Community members will have opportunities to participate in engagement activities to help shape redevelopment priorities.

For more information about the EPA Brownfields Program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields