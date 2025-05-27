Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the circumstances of three adults found deceased inside a residence located in the 5600 west block of CR 250 North.
Afternoon Shift Patrol Deputies responded to the residence on Sunday evening for a welfare check and made the discovery shortly after arriving.
The early stages of the investigation have determined this was an isolated incident and there is / was no immediate public safety threat.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available for release.