The MAAC Foundation, in partnership with Porter County Career and Technical Center (PCCTC), proudly announces the graduation of the 2025 class of the Fire and Rescue High School Academy. The graduation ceremony took place last night at the Heroes’ Hangout building on the MAAC Foundation First Responder Training Campus in Valparaiso.

This year’s graduates have successfully completed a rigorous program that combines academic instruction with immersive, hands-on training in firefighting, emergency medical response, and disaster preparedness. Through their dedication and resilience, these students have earned the qualifications and experience necessary to pursue careers in fire and rescue services.

“Each of these students has taken on the challenge of becoming a responder with focus and heart,” said Celina Weatherwax, President of the MAAC Foundation. “We are proud to have supported their journey, and we look forward to seeing them serve their communities with courage, integrity, and compassion.”

“The growth we’ve seen in this class is a direct result of the powerful collaboration between PCCTC and the MAAC Foundation,” added Robert Schulte, Valparaiso Fire Department member and instructor. “Their hard work and this one-of-a-kind facility have equipped them with real skills—and real confidence—as they step into careers that matter.”

The Fire and Rescue High School Academy is designed to provide students with both the academic foundation and practical experience required for state certifications in fire and hazardous materials response. Many graduates go on to serve in volunteer and career fire departments, as well as other emergency response roles.

Graduating Class of May, 2025:

Liam Arroyo, Hobart High School

Isabel Bartkus, Chesterton High School

Dagan Blohm, Morgan Township High School

Jaden Bradburn, Hebron High School

Magdalena Chmura, Chesterton High School

Jessica Edwards, Valparaiso High School

Brockton Franzman, Hebron High School

Kallie Goins, Hebron High School

Kole Ketchum, Hobart High School

Connor McFadden, Kouts High School

Ethan Minchuk, Hobart High School

Ethan Ruckle, Valparaiso High School

Bryce Sartin, Chesterton High School

Deven Sippel, Hobart High School

Grant Timmons, Valparaiso High School

Micah Wells, Hobart High School