The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced 16 schools are newly certified as leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. This year’s cohort also includes nine schools that renewed their certifications, as well as five schools designated as Developing, highlighting emerging STEM programs and leaders and the strides they are making to create an engaging STEM culture.

“Indiana’s STEM certified schools highlight the importance of equipping our students with the skills to think critically and to solve problems in an ever-changing technological world,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Investing in STEM is about more than preparing our students for high-demand careers – it’s about igniting their curiosity and confidence and empowering them to shape the future of Indiana and beyond.”

Created in 2015, the STEM Certification program recognizes schools committed to teaching STEM disciplines beyond the classroom. STEM Certification exemplifies a highly innovative approach to education, employing a great deal of inquiry, project-based learning, community engagement, entrepreneurship, student-centered classrooms, integration into humanities and related arts and out-of-school STEM activities. For secondary schools in particular, earning STEM Certification requires heightened intention and coordination in terms of vision, scheduling and interdisciplinary collaboration. More than 100 schools statewide hold STEM Certification.

This year’s schools that have newly earned STEM Certification are:

Adams Central Junior/Senior High School, Adams Central Community Schools

Anderson High School, Anderson Community School Corporation

Brush Creek Elementary School, Jennings County Community Schools

Critchfield Elementary School, LaPorte Community School Corporation

Elwood Haynes Elementary School, Kokomo Community Schools

Fishback Creek Public Academy, MSD of Pike Township

Greensburg Junior High School, Greensburg Community Schools

Helmsburg Elementary, Brown County School Corporation

James A. Garfield School, Indianapolis Public Schools

Kingsford Heights Elementary, LaPorte Community School Corporation

Lakeview Elementary, Monroe County Community School Corporation

North Harrison High School, North Harrison Community School Corporation

Northpoint Elementary, Penn-Harris-Madison Schools

Salem Middle School, Salem School Corporation

Scipio Elementary, Jennings County Community Schools

Shoals Elementary School, Shoals School Corporation

This year’s schools that have renewed STEM Certification for an additional five years are:

Aurora Elementary School, South Dearborn Community School Corporation

Claypool Elementary, Warsaw Community Schools

Elm Road Elementary, Penn-Harris-Madison Schools

Jefferson Elementary, Warsaw Community Schools

Maconaquah Middle School, Maconaquah School Corporation

Madison Elementary School, Warsaw Community Schools

Mary Castle Elementary, MSD of Lawrence Township

Skiles Test Elementary, MSD of Lawrence Township

Washington STEM Academy, Warsaw Community Schools

Each of these schools completed a rigorous application and review process, which must be repeated every five years to remain certified.

A new designation was added beginning with the 2022-2023 school year to highlight schools that have demonstrated significant progress in creating an engaging STEM culture and empowering students to create and innovate through integrated STEM learning experiences. Schools designated as Developing in STEM Certification are:

Adams Central Elementary, Adams Central Community Schools

Borden Elementary School, Borden-Henryville School Corporation

East Noble High School, East Noble School Corporation

Kesling Intermediate School, LaPorte Community School Corporation

Medora STEM Academy, Medora Community Schools

Each of these schools are continuing to establish infrastructure for sustainable, high-quality STEM education and will receive intentional, strategic support from IDOE as they progress toward STEM Certification.