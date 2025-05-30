Loretta Swit, who played Maj. Margaret Houlihan on the TV series “M*A*S*H,” has died, a representative for her confirmed to CBS News. She was 87.

Swit died at her home in New York City, her rep, B. Harlan Boll, said in a statement to CBS News on Friday. She was believed to have died of natural causes.

Swit starred on stage and screen, but she was perhaps best known for her long-running role as the head nurse who was a foil to Alan Alda's Capt. Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce on "M*A*S*H," which aired for 11 seasons on CBS, from 1972 to 1983. Swit won two Emmys for her performances on "M*A*S*H" and was nominated eight other times for her work on the show. She was also nominated for four Golden Globes.

