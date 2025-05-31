On Thursday, at 5:15 PM, a Highway Interdiction Deputy was monitoring westbound traffic on I-80/90 at the 53-mile marker. The deputy observed a Porsche passenger vehicle pass by his location traveling too closely to the rear of a commercial motor vehicle (CMV).

After the deputy exited the median, the Porsche merged to the passing lane to overtake the CMV and rapidly accelerated. The deputy activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop. The Porsche failed to yield, triggering a motor vehicle pursuit.

Near the 49-mile marker, traffic began to slow and merge into one lane due to construction. The fleeing Porsche remained in the inside lane and began passing a line of vehicles. As the Porsche approached the exit for SR 39, it swerved right and traveled between two (2) vehicles in the line of traffic. While doing so, the Porsche struck the rear of a van. The Porsche continued off the right (north) side of the Interstate before stopping in a ditch.

A subject exited the driver’s side of the Porsche, refused to comply with commands, and began running north from the scene. The subject ran uphill, through a meadow, and into a tree line.

Assisting deputies converged on the area and secured a perimeter in the 1300 west block of CR 450 North.

The subject was located, taken into custody, and identified as 31-year-old Shay A. PALMER of Muskegon, Michigan. He was transported to an area hospital for medical clearance and later to the La

Porte County Jail (LCJ). PALMER was arrested for the following offenses:

 Auto Theft – L6 Felony

 Resisting Law Enforcement w/motor vehicle, L6 Felony

 Resisting Law Enforcement, A-Misdemeanor

 Reckless Driving, B-Misdemeanor

PALMER remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $755.00 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.

No injuries were sustained in the crash.

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law