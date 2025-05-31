On Wednesday, May 28, Michigan City Area Schools (MCAS) proudly honored four exceptional individuals as the 2025 Wall of Fame inductees and recognized 12 dedicated employees who are retiring this year. These honorees were celebrated during a special dinner event at the Blue Chip Casino, sponsored by MCAS and the Michigan City Education Association.

The Michigan City Area Schools Wall of Fame honors employees who have made outstanding contributions to the students of Michigan City Area Schools. First presented in 1976, the award recognizes excellence across every area of the school corporation – from administrators to transportation staff, food service workers, custodians, teachers, instructional assistants, and more. For more information about eligibility, the nomination process, and how inductees are selected, visit our website at educateMC.net/WOF.

The Wall of Fame, located in Heritage Hall at Michigan City High School, features 210 inductees following this year’s ceremony. This year’s inductees are:

Kathy Angelo

25 Years: 1992-2021

Positions: School Counselor

Locations: Springfield and Pine Elementary Schools; Krueger and Elston Middle Schools; and LaPorte County Career & Technical Education Center (A.K. Smith)

Barbara Berrier

30 Years: 1977-2010

Position: Library Secretary

Locations: Jefferson and Edgewood Elementary Schools

Chris Fry

36 Years: 1978-2014

Positions: Principal’s Secretary, Secretary to Assistant Superintendent for Personnel, and Secretary to Director of Special Education

Locations: Edgewood Elementary School; Elston and Krueger Middle Schools; Elston Jr. High; and MCAS Administration Building

Shirley Sydow

34 Years: 1978-2012

Positions: Lunchroom Aide, Title I Aide, Job Coach, Paraprofessional, Bus Aide

Locations: Springfield Elementary; Barker and Elston Middle Schools; Elston Jr. High, and Michigan City High School

We were honored to recognize Barbara Berrier and Shirley Sydow as Wall of Fame inductees. Though they are no longer with us, their legacies live on. We thank their families for attending and accepting this honor on their behalf.

Michigan City Area Schools Retirees of 2025

This year, MCAS also recognizes 12 retiring employees, many of whom have served the district for over 25 years. Each retiree has demonstrated a deep commitment to education and student success throughout their career.

Debra Bye (21 Years) worked for MCAS as a paraprofessional, athletic secretary, registrar, principal’s secretary, and office manager for Food Services. Debra supported students, staff, and families at several schools: Knapp, Barker, Krueger, and Michigan City High School. Her plans for retirement include spending quality time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She is also looking forward to new adventures, whether through travel or exploring new hobbies. She plans to continue learning and growing in this next chapter. She is grateful for the experiences that have prepared her for retirement and for the many people she has met along the way.

Stephen Chambers (27 Years) began his teaching career in 1997 as a General Music teacher at Niemann Elementary and went on to inspire young musicians across the district. Throughout his career, he taught at Springfield, Park, Mullen, Pine, Marsh, Edgewood, Lake Hills, Joy, and Knapp, leading countless musical performances in nearly every corner of Michigan City Area Schools.

Stephen also directed recorder ensembles, percussion groups, choral groups, and even the MCHS Wolves Basketball Pep Band. He served as the Area 1 Elementary Coordinator for Circle the State with Song, helping shape Northwest Indiana’s all-state elementary honor choir.

Stephen’s work has been a beautiful continuation of his family’s legacy. His grandfather, George McIntire, and his aunt, Iris Held, are both honored on the district’s “And then some…” Wall of Fame.

In retirement, Stephen looks forward to having more time to play his instruments and compose and arrange music at his leisure. He and his wife, Kris, enjoy traveling when they can, but his perfect day includes spending time with Kris and their golden retrievers, Andie and Clio, in their backyard.

Cathy Dilling (24.5 Years) wore many hats during her time with Michigan City Area Schools. From classroom teaching to serving as a reading resource teacher and Title I instructor, she taught a wide range of subjects to fourth and fifth graders at Springfield, Knapp, Park, and Pine Elementary Schools. Cathy also supported the district as a substitute teacher and led Afterschool Acceleration programs, Summer Jump Start, and transition camps.

Her retirement plans include spending time with family, traveling, reading, volunteering, and joining a few local organizations to meet new people. She also hopes to stay actively involved in teaching and supporting children in the community.

Julie Fanson (17 Years) supported students and staff as an instructional assistant at Edgewood, Marsh, and Pine Elementary Schools. She later served as a welcoming face at Michigan City High School as a receptionist and helped keep things running smoothly as a secretary at the Elston building.

Julie is not fully retired, as she is currently working for the Town of Trail Creek as the Deputy Clerk and also with the Boys and Girls Club. She says that “retirement” is keeping her busy.

Deborah Gann (44 Years) poured her heart into teaching, beginning with second and third grade at Park Elementary. She later taught special education for kindergarten through sixth grade, and then fourth and fifth grade at Joy Elementary.

Beyond the classroom, Deborah made a district-wide impact as an Educational Diagnostician and provided valuable support for Special Education teachers. She also led the Naturalist Club at Joy and taught Crisis Prevention Institute classes.

When asked about retirement, she shared, “The plan is to do what I want to, when I want to.”

Betsy Kohn (17.5 Years) served as the Director of Communications for Michigan City Area Schools, where she shaped the way our district shared its story with thoughtfulness, creativity, and a deep understanding of our schools and community. Since retiring in January, she has stayed busy with communications consulting and freelance writing projects. She also serves on the boards of two organizations she is passionate about: The Salvation Army of Michigan City and the Lubeznik Center for the Arts. In addition, she is active in her church, St. Luke United Lutheran.

Her retirement plans include traveling, playing music and attending concerts, playing tennis and pickleball, and spending time with family and friends.

Ruthelma Leslie (23 Years) served as a dedicated bus driver for Michigan City Area Schools. Since 2001, she has been a familiar and trusted presence on the road, ensuring that students arrive safely to and from school each day.

Although she has officially retired from her role with MCAS Transportation, Ruthelma continues to stay active by working part-time.

Kimberly Palmer (29 Years) served in a variety of roles across multiple schools within Michigan City Area Schools. She began her career as a substitute teacher in all MCAS elementary schools before taking on classroom teaching positions at Park and Knapp Elementary Schools. Kimberly later became an instructional coach at Niemann Elementary before stepping into leadership roles, first as principal at Marsh and then at Coolspring. Her retirement plans are to rest, relax, and recharge — and to treat every day like it is Saturday.

Debra Pawloski (17 Years) spent most of her career at Coolspring Elementary School. She began her journey in 2007 as a grant-funded Elementary Alternative Placement (EAP) Assistant and continued in the same role when she officially joined Michigan City Area Schools in 2011. In 2018, Debbie transitioned to the role of Instructional Assistant, a position she held until her retirement.

She is still considering her retirement plans and looks forward to what comes next.

Karen Puchalski (14 Years) began her journey with Michigan City Area Schools as a curriculum coach before moving into leadership roles as an assistant principal and eventually principal. Over the years, she served at Krueger, Barker, the administration building, Lake Hills, Coolspring, Joy, Knapp, and Michigan City High School, leaving a lasting impact on each school community.

Karen says her retirement plans include relaxing, traveling, and living the rest of her life to the fullest — in her words, “basically whatever I want.”

Elaine Rivich (30 Years) has served Michigan City Area Schools as a Special Educator at Michigan City High School and the Alternative School, as well as a High School Credit Recovery Teacher. For 10 years, Elaine also guided student leaders as the MCHS Student Council sponsor. She has worked at several sites, including AK Smith/Elston, Eastport, and Michigan City High School, leaving a lasting impact on students and colleagues alike.

In retirement, Elaine is looking forward to bonding with her grandson, Harrison, and spending quality time with her daughter and son-in-law in Colorado. She also hopes to travel to visit friends and family and explore the world, including following her son from one Air Force base to another. Elaine plans to enjoy all four seasons at home on the shores of her beloved Lake Michigan and on her property, which she calls her happy places. She looks forward to gardening, reading, cross-country skiing, kayaking, hiking, paddleboarding, and volunteering.

Deanna Strelinski (27 Years) served as a bookkeeper and secretary at the Administration Building, a secretary at Knapp Elementary, and an athletic secretary at Michigan City High School, making her a familiar and valued presence throughout the district.

In retirement, Deanna plans to travel, spend time with her four grandchildren in Fort Wayne and St. Louis, and hopes to purchase a home in Florida or Arizona to enjoy during the colder months.