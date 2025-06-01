Save the Dunes held their Annual 5K at West Bach in Gary over the weekend on Saturday. The site was filled with over 180 Runners and Participants in both the Adult and Children’s divisions. Family Fun, Making a Difference, and awesome weather added to a wonderful start of the day. For more pictures check out WIMS’ FACEBOOK. To find out more about Save The Dunes visit their website at www.savedunes.org. Thank you to our WIMS EVENT SPONSORS Save the Dunes, NIPSCO, and Arnett Construction & Roofing. #wims