An update from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office- On May 31, at 12:29 AM, deputies responded to the 4600 west block of US 20 in reference to a disturbance.

Deputy Michael Sweet arrived and located a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch. Present near the vehicle was a 17-year-old female who reported a subject had battered her and crashed the vehicle. Deputy Julian Sanchez located 21-year-old Caleb M. AUSTIN walking westbound along US 20 near CR 525 West. Deputy Austin Wells detained AUSTIN and returned him to the crash scene.

Deputies learned the juvenile was operating the vehicle eastbound on US 20 when an argument began. The juvenile reported being battered by AUSTIN and him grabbing the steering wheel causing the vehicle to travel off the side of the roadway. The juvenile regained control, stopped the vehicle, and exited. AUSTIN entered the driver’s seat, began operating the vehicle and crashed it into the ditch. After crashing the vehicle, the juvenile stated AUSTIN fled from the scene westbound along US 20.

AUSTIN was transported to an area hospital for medical clearance and later to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ). AUSTIN was arrested for the following offenses:

• OWI – A Misd. • OWI – C Misd. • DWS (Prior) – A Misd. • Domestic Battery – A Misd. • Criminal Recklessness – B Misd. • Leaving the Scene of a Crash – B Misd.

AUSTIN remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $605.00 cash-only bond.

Assisting: Sergeant Scott Lanoue & La Porte Police Department