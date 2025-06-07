Milestone Contractors were at work Friday on the expansion of the Chesterton Police Department’s rear parking lot.
The expansion is being constructed on a 30-foot strip of land acquired earlier this year from the owner of the property immediately south of the new CPD station.
The area being paved will have an east-west lane for parallel parking at its southernmost edge and opposite that a row of angled parking.
“When the project is completed, sufficient parking will be available at the station house for all of the vehicles in the CPD’s fleet,” the Chesterton Police Department said on its Facebook page.
“Police Chief Tim Richardson has on several occasions made it clear that, given the small footprint of the parcel on which the new station house was built, it was always understood that parking would be an issue until the lot could be expanded,” CPD said.
“Specs for the parking lot expansion were included in the bid package for this season’s annual paving jobs, awarded to Milestone Contractors as the lowest responsive and responsible bidder.”