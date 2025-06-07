Press Release, Indiana Department of Education:

INDIANAPOLIS – This summer, Indiana students age 18 and younger will have access to free, nutritious meals and snacks at more than 1,000 locations statewide through the 2025 Summer Food Service Program.

Households can find information about the meal types served and days of the week when meals are offered by using the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Meals Site Finder. The Summer Meals Site Finder will continue to be updated throughout the summer. Families can also call the USDA’s National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273), or text “Summer Meals” or “Verano” to 914-342-7744 to find sites near them.

Site locations and meal service times vary throughout the state based on local area sponsors. Congregate meal locations range from parks and community centers to schools, churches and mobile feeding sites. In qualified rural locations, meals may be available for pick up.

For nearly 50 years, the Summer Food Service Program has provided children ages 18 and under with access to free, nutritious meals and snacks during the summer months. The Summer Food Service Program is a federal nutrition program funded by the USDA and administered by the Indiana Department of Education. The program is designed to meet the needs of low-income children in areas where access to good nutrition may be limited.

