Grab your picnic basket and drinks and join the LCSO for a FREE outdoor summer concert under the stars in Friendship Botanic Gardens at the Celebration Pavilion! Dr. Carolyn Watson leads the orchestra in a varied program of familiar favorites, as well as a preview of the upcoming LCSO concert season. Also featuring the 2024 Hoosier Star Youth Winner Sophia Grubbs and Adult Winner Alyssa Atkinson singing their winning songs. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of beautiful music in an equally beautiful setting!