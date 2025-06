ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will have a lane closure on State Road 23 beginning on or after Monday, June 9.

The right lane of northbound State Road 23 will be closed between U.S. 20/31 and Renewable Rd through late June for a culvert lining project.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.