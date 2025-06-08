INDOT maintenance crews will conduct seal coating operations resulting in the closure of State Road 25 between State Road 110 and State Road 19 for approximately three days beginning on or after Monday, June 9.

Through traffic should utilize the official detour of State Road 110, U.S. 31, State Road 10 and State Road 19, or seek an alternate route. Local traffic should exercise caution and follow traffic directions carefully in the area where work is occurring.