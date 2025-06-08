🎸 Get ready to “hurt so good!” 🎸 SMALL TOWN – A tribute to John Mellencamp headlines an amazing night of music, with La Porte’s own Rich Hardesty opening, on Saturday, June 14, at the Civic Auditorium!

🎸 Get ready to “hurt so good!” 🎸 SMALL TOWN – A tribute to John Mellencamp headlines an amazing night of music, with La Porte’s own Rich Hardesty opening, on Saturday, June 14, at the Civic Auditorium!