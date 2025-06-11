Press Release, City of Valparaiso:

The City of Valparaiso has launched an aggressive schedule of infrastructure projects this season, working strategically to maximize the miles and lifespan for roadways and capital projects citywide. “With more than 175 miles of roadways, plus sidewalks and pathways, along with water and sewer improvements, we’re working smart to enhance and promote sustainability,” said Mayor Jon Costas.

The City has appropriated $9.4 million in 2025 for its largest-ever road resurfacing program, including collector, arterial and neighborhood streets. “Prior to 2024, the City had been committing about $3.5

million annually to road maintenance, which was a productive increase over the annual paving budget of

just $300,000 when I first took office more than 20 years ago. Certainly, costs have increased, but this

aggressive annual budget reflects a renewed priority on roadways,” said Costas.

The 2025 paving program looks to improve 62 lane miles, plus 40 miles of crack sealing and more than

a mile of sidewalks. As part of this year’s efforts, the City will also test a new road preservation method,

called Rejuvenation, on 3.5 lane miles of recently resurfaced streets to help extend their lifespan.

2025 Project Highlight: City/County Partnership

The City of Valparaiso’s Engineering Dept has partnered with Porter County to fund much needed

road improvements to Hayes-Leonard Road and Bartz Road, roadways that are shared between city

and county jurisdiction. Both roads were candidates for paving based on their low PASER ratings and

will see resurfacing this season with funding shared between City of Valparaiso and Porter County.

In addition to this partnered project, the City of Valparaiso is pleased to complete the extension of

Goodrich Road (between Ransom and Vale Park roads) this season. As part of the City’s thoroughfare

plan, created more than a decade ago, the extension will include a pathway on the west side and will also

allow for improvements to the water main, adding better drainage and reliability for nearby residents.

Funding sources for the ambitious 2025 paving program include a $1.5 million Community Crossings

matching grant awarded through the Indiana Department of Transportation, funds from the local road and

street fund and the motor vehicle fund, along with a short-term bond which will not result in the need to

raise any taxes or fees.

Evaluating Roadways

In Valparaiso, roads are selected for paving based on the national PASER (Pavement Assessment

Surface Evaluation Rating) rating system which assigns a value of 1 through 10 to each roadway. The

number reflects the quality, including things like the amount and frequency of cracks and potholes. A

brand new road is rated a 10 whereas older fractured streets requiring extensive reconstruction are at

1 and 2.

“The Engineering Dept combines PASER data with other factors such as functional classification and

traffic levels to provide a recommendation. We are also aware of future projects pending with Valparaiso

City Services and NIPSCO that might affect the timing of projects,” said Max Rehlander, Valpo’s director

of engineering. “We work to maximize our funding for the best long-term results,” he said.

To view a short video about paving how paving decisions are made in Valparaiso, visit

tinyurl.com/PavingDecisions.

Water and Sewer Projects Continue

In addition to roadway improvements, Valparaiso City Services continues forward with the construction

of $76 million dollars of generational capital improvements in addition to yearly capital replacements to

both upgrade and extend the lifespan of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. “Investment in our

utilities’ infrastructure ensures clean drinking water, a cleaner environment and important safety

features – all necessary in maintaining Valparaiso’s quality of life,” said Steve Poulos, VCS executive

director. Rate adjustments approved in 2024 are funding a program of projects that will continue through

2028.

This year’s VCS projects include more than $1.4 million in water main replacements as well as critical

hydrant and valve replacements, plus sanitary sewer relining and manhole rehabilitation. In addition,

VCS is finalizing plans for the future of Valparaiso’s water resources which include the introduction of

lake water as an additional source.

View an Interactive Project List

A complete listing of roadway and capital projects is available in an interactive map at

tinyurl.com/ValpoWorks2025. To report a roadway or sidewalk that needs attention, visit valpo.us and

enter your information at the “Voice a Concern” icon found on the homepage.