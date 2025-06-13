In order to accommodate track construction, the South Shore Line will provide busing substitution for late evening eastbound train passengers between Carroll Ave. and South Bend Airport stations Monday, June 16, through Friday, June 20, 2025.

No bikes will be permitted on buses.

Weekday EB Tr 33 & Tr 35 bused between Carroll Ave. & South Bend 6/16-6/20.

EB Tr 33 & EB Tr 35 WILL NOT serve Hudson Lake Station 6/16-6/20.

Weekday WB Tr 432 & Tr 400 are canceled 6/16-6/20.

All other train service operates as regularly scheduled between Carroll Ave. & South Bend.

Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match the SSL published train schedule between Carroll Ave. and South Bend. South Bend passengers on Tr 33 and Tr 35 will detrain at Carroll Ave. to board buses for South Bend.