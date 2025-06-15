Wheeler, IN – In partnership with the Northwest Indiana District 1 Firefighter Training Council, the MAAC Foundation announced the graduation of the newest Volunteer Fire Academy class. The graduation ceremony took place at Friday evening at Wheeler High School, honoring the hard work, dedication, and commitment of 40 new volunteer firefighters representing departments across Northwest Indiana.
This milestone marks the culmination of intensive hands-on and classroom training designed to prepare recruits for service in their local fire departments. Each graduate has demonstrated the knowledge, skill, and heart required to serve their communities with courage and professionalism.
“Every one of these recruits showed up with the drive to serve something bigger than themselves. Watching them grow into capable, confident firefighters has been a privilege. They’re not just graduating—they’re joining a family that protects our communities,” said Kevin Nowaczyk, Lead Instructor of the academy and Battalion Chief at Munster Fire Department.
Bill Maar, Board Chair of the MAAC Foundation, added, “These volunteers are stepping into roles that are vital to the safety and well-being of our communities. Their commitment reminds us of the power of service and the importance of investing in high-quality training for first responders.”
The MAAC Foundation congratulates the following graduates:
Brittany Llanes – Allied Universal
Noah Engelhardt – Burns Harbor
Michael Gutierrez – Burns Harbor
Kodi Nowacki – Burns Harbor
Kyle Caves – Cedar Lake
Brandon Zimmerman – Cedar Lake
Teagen Janson – Crown Point
Riley Waterman – Dyer
Joshua Bertossi – Griffith
Patrick Thompson – Griffith
Clayton Buchanan – Hebron
Julian Childress – Hebron
Peter Gladstone – Hebron
Shawn Glenn – Hebron
Matthew Michael – Highland
Jacob Rush – Lake Dalecarlia
Christopher Stone – Lake Dalecarlia
Terrell Farmer – Lake Ridge
Kenya Jordan – Lake Ridge
Brayden Seaton – Lake Ridge
Kameron Stojakovich – Lake Ridge
Timothy Whitmore – Lake Ridge
Chris Bynum – Lake of Four Seasons
Emma Parker – Lake of Four Seasons
Isabella Fuentes – Lowell
Sara Sweney – Lowell
Jayden Harvey – Munster
Jacob Simpson – Munster
Emmanuel Soto – Munster
Gavin Tienstra – Munster
Ryan Cogdill – Ogden Dunes
Jason Skeesick – Ogden Dunes
Cameron Tancos – Rensselaer
Lucas Adams – South Haven
Jermiah Brown – South Haven
Ravi Fuentes – South Haven
Carmela Gallardo – St. John
Crystal Rivera – St. John
Raymond Gorz – Washington Township
Ho Jonathan Nguyen – Washington Township
The MAAC Foundation First Responder Training Campus is transforming the landscape of First Responder training across Northwest Indiana, the state, and the country. With a comprehensive, inclusive campus, they provide access for all First Responders – EMT personnel, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and K9 officers – to train at their state-of-the-art facility at no cost. The MAAC is a top provider of safety, emergency preparedness, and response training with more than 15 buildings, such as classroom space, residential structures, a live burn building, a flashover chamber, and a 4-story tower. Additionally, the facility boasts over 40 tactical props spread across 30+ acres. For more information about the MAAC Foundation and how to help make a safer community as a first responder or community member, visit www.maacfoundation.org to learn about our services or volunteer.