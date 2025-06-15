Wheeler, IN – In partnership with the Northwest Indiana District 1 Firefighter Training Council, the MAAC Foundation announced the graduation of the newest Volunteer Fire Academy class. The graduation ceremony took place at Friday evening at Wheeler High School, honoring the hard work, dedication, and commitment of 40 new volunteer firefighters representing departments across Northwest Indiana.

This milestone marks the culmination of intensive hands-on and classroom training designed to prepare recruits for service in their local fire departments. Each graduate has demonstrated the knowledge, skill, and heart required to serve their communities with courage and professionalism.

“Every one of these recruits showed up with the drive to serve something bigger than themselves. Watching them grow into capable, confident firefighters has been a privilege. They’re not just graduating—they’re joining a family that protects our communities,” said Kevin Nowaczyk, Lead Instructor of the academy and Battalion Chief at Munster Fire Department.

Bill Maar, Board Chair of the MAAC Foundation, added, “These volunteers are stepping into roles that are vital to the safety and well-being of our communities. Their commitment reminds us of the power of service and the importance of investing in high-quality training for first responders.”

The MAAC Foundation congratulates the following graduates:

Brittany Llanes – Allied Universal

Noah Engelhardt – Burns Harbor

Michael Gutierrez – Burns Harbor

Kodi Nowacki – Burns Harbor

Kyle Caves – Cedar Lake

Brandon Zimmerman – Cedar Lake

Teagen Janson – Crown Point

Riley Waterman – Dyer

Joshua Bertossi – Griffith

Patrick Thompson – Griffith

Clayton Buchanan – Hebron

Julian Childress – Hebron

Peter Gladstone – Hebron

Shawn Glenn – Hebron

Matthew Michael – Highland

Jacob Rush – Lake Dalecarlia

Christopher Stone – Lake Dalecarlia

Terrell Farmer – Lake Ridge

Kenya Jordan – Lake Ridge

Brayden Seaton – Lake Ridge

Kameron Stojakovich – Lake Ridge

Timothy Whitmore – Lake Ridge

Chris Bynum – Lake of Four Seasons

Emma Parker – Lake of Four Seasons

Isabella Fuentes – Lowell

Sara Sweney – Lowell

Jayden Harvey – Munster

Jacob Simpson – Munster

Emmanuel Soto – Munster

Gavin Tienstra – Munster

Ryan Cogdill – Ogden Dunes

Jason Skeesick – Ogden Dunes

Cameron Tancos – Rensselaer

Lucas Adams – South Haven

Jermiah Brown – South Haven

Ravi Fuentes – South Haven

Carmela Gallardo – St. John

Crystal Rivera – St. John

Raymond Gorz – Washington Township

Ho Jonathan Nguyen – Washington Township

The MAAC Foundation First Responder Training Campus is transforming the landscape of First Responder training across Northwest Indiana, the state, and the country. With a comprehensive, inclusive campus, they provide access for all First Responders – EMT personnel, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and K9 officers – to train at their state-of-the-art facility at no cost. The MAAC is a top provider of safety, emergency preparedness, and response training with more than 15 buildings, such as classroom space, residential structures, a live burn building, a flashover chamber, and a 4-story tower. Additionally, the facility boasts over 40 tactical props spread across 30+ acres. For more information about the MAAC Foundation and how to help make a safer community as a first responder or community member, visit www.maacfoundation.org to learn about our services or volunteer.