An INDOT contractor will have lane closures on U.S. 30 between Mississippi St and Colorado St beginning on or after Wednesday, June 18.

Alternating lane closures will be conducted at Ring Rd/Mall Entrance B for a culvert replacement. Motorists should expect changing traffic patterns while this work is occurring through mid-September. Access to Southlake Mall at Mall Entrance B will be impacted so plan alternate routes.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.