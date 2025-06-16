LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction will conduct lane closures on U.S. 41 between 241st Ave and C.R. 1150 N starting today.

U.S. 41 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project over the Kankakee River. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures while the project is ongoing through mid-September.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.