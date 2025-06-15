La PORTE COUNTY – With a message of “Need knows no season,” La Porte County sites of The Salvation Army will host an annual “Christmas in June” event again this summer in hopes of raising funds to support programs and services offered to residents of La Porte County.

Red kettles will be stationed at all Al’s Supermarkets stores in La Porte County – including the Franklin Street and Karwick Plaza locations in Michigan City, and the Lincolnway location in La Porte. Volunteers will be ringing a bell at red kettles on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“At this time of year, we always like to remind people that need truly knows no season,” said Major Katie Pinkston, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army of La Porte. “We’re always blessed and amazed at the support we receive around the holidays, but this is a time to remind our community that folks in need are also in need throughout the year – not just at Christmas.”

Among the programs and services offered by The Salvation Army locations in La Porte County are food pantries, diaper bank, Pathway of Hope case management, weekend backpack feeding program, free summer camp, spiritual care, and more.

“We always see an increase in need in our food pantry and other services during the summer months,” said Major Dale Simmons, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army of Michigan City. “Children are out of school and parents are now providing three meals per day without the assistance of school-provided meals. And our free summer camp is now in full swing – providing enriching and engaging summertime fun for low-income children at no cost.”

Simmons added that local families are still facing high prices at the grocery store and struggling to cover the cost of basic household needs. Funds raised through this “Christmas in June” campaign will help support local families during these challenging economic times.

The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers to help make this year’s Christmas in June a success. Shifts are available in two-hour increments. Those who are interested can register online at www.RegisterToRing.com, call The Salvation Army at (219) 874-6885 or (219) 326-5342.

More information regarding The Salvation Army programs and services can be found at www.samichigancity.org or www.salaporte.org; or by following either Salvation Army location on social media.