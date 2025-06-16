Michigan City, IN – June 2025 – The Barker Mansion invites guests of all ages to step into a summer season of elegance, exploration, and enchantment. With the launch of a brand-new exhibit and an exciting lineup of programs, the historic mansion continues its mission to bring the Gilded Age to life and engage visitors in fresh and meaningful ways.

Now Open: From Parlor to Heirloom: Silver Traditions of a Gilded Age Family

Visitors can now experience The Barker Mansion’s newest exhibition, From Parlor to Heirloom: Silver Traditions of a Gilded Age Family. This captivating display showcases a remarkable selection of silver from the collection — many of which have never before been seen by the public. Highlighting the artistry, craftsmanship, and cultural significance of silver during the Gilded Age, the exhibit invites guests to reflect on how these objects symbolized prosperity, refinement, and identity in the Barker household and beyond.

The Mansion is open Tuesday – Sunday, 11 AM – 4 PM for Self-Guided Tours and Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 1 PM for Guided Tours.

Events in June

Yoga in the Garden with Sacred Dunes – Wednesday, June 18th 5:30 – 6:30 PM

Find your inner calm in the serene setting of The Barker Mansion garden. Led by a certified instructor from Sacred Dunes of Michigan City, this all-levels yoga session offers a peaceful retreat into nature and history. Weather permitting.

Wickedly Whimsical PINK & GREEN Party – Thursday, June 26th 5:30 – 7:30 PM

Step into a world of magic, friendship, and fabulous flair at the Barker Cottage’s Wickedly Whimsical PINK & GREEN Party! Inspired by the beloved musical Wicked, this celebration will have

Wicked Trivia, sweet treats, fun and a lot of pink and green! Make sure to wear your favorite color!

Whether you’re exploring long-hidden silver treasures, finding peace in the gardens, or indulging in magical moments, June is the perfect time to discover all that The Barker Mansion has to offer.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore Indiana’s architectural legacy in the historic setting of The Barker Mansion. For more information and ticket reservations, visit www.barkermansion.org

### About The Barker Mansion:

The Barker Mansion, a Michigan City landmark, preserves the legacy of the Barker family and their contributions to industry and the community. Through historic tours, educational programs, and special events, the mansion continues to connect the past with the present.