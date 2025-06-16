La PORTE, IN – La Porte residents will once again be able join in on the Independence Day fun a little early, according to Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber.

As the Exclusive Presenting Sponsor, the LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau will partner with the City of La Porte to host the Independence Celebration Fireworks Show over Clear Lake on Thursday, July 3. This free show will take place at dusk, immediately following the Arts in the Park concert at the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater. Schreiber said this event will be the perfect kick-start to the holiday weekend.

“The 4th of July celebrations in the City of La Porte are a longtime, cherished tradition,” Schreiber said. “We are thrilled to once again put on this show for our community, and we are grateful to the CVB for their generous support to help make this happen.”

Schreiber said ample parking will be available throughout Fox Park. For up-to-date information, follow the City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department Facebook page. #wims