The Portage Police Department says over the weekend officers took a report regarding a telephone scam.

The victim received a phone call claiming their NIPSCO services were about to be turned off unless an immediate payment was made.

The caller then sent the victim pictures of barcodes to her cellphone and had the victim scan the barcodes at self-service checkout at local store to make payment.

PPD says NIPSCO has publicly stated previously that they do not make phone calls to customers demanding immediate payment.