The Town of Chesterton on Friday gave an update on work taking place on Westchester Liberty Trail.

F.H. Paschen, is the general contractor on Phase III(A) of the Westchester Liberty Trail, has been staging and preparing the site.

The Town of Chesterton reported Friday that Chesterton Town Engineer Mark O’Dell estimated that it will still be another two or three weeks at the earliest before F.H. Paschen begins pouring the sidewalk itself.

1100N will remain closed to all but local traffic for approximately 90 days.

The post detour: South Fifth Street (C.R. 50E) to C.R. 1050N to C.R. 100E.