In Lake County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor is replacing the 153rd Avenue bridge over I-65.

153rd Ave is now closed between Mississippi Street and Iowa Street/Grove Road while bridge replacement work is ongoing through mid-November.

Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow Clay Sreett, State Road 2 and State Road 55.

During this project, there are daytime lane shifts and overnight lane closures as needed on I-65 in this location. The first overnight lane closures will occur during the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 18 through Friday, June 20.

INDOT says to please be alert for changing traffic patterns on I-65.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.