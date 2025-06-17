LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing regarding an intersection improvement project at U.S. 231 and Iowa St on Tuesday, June 24 at 5 p.m. at Crown Point High School (1500 S Main Street, Crown Point, Indiana, 46307).

The need for this project is based on the higher-than-expected crash rate at the intersection of U.S. 231 and Iowa St. The primary type of incidents that occur at the intersection consist of right-angle crashes attributed to northbound and southbound traffic from Iowa St failing to yield the right-of-way to U.S. 231 traffic. The preferred alternative is to construct a single-lane roundabout at the project intersection and will include drainage and lighting improvements.

An open house will begin at 5 p.m. to give attendees the opportunity to review project plans and ask questions to the project team. A formal presentation will begin at 6 p.m., and members of the public will be able to provide verbal comments regarding the project at the end of the presentation.

Written comments will also be accepted through July 8, 2025 and can be submitted at the hearing or sent to Mr. Dan Delgado, Project Manager, Lawson-Fisher Associates (LFA); 525 W. Washington Ave., South Bend, Indiana 46601 or ddelgado@lawson-fisher.com. All comments will be considered and evaluated, and formally addressed in the final environmental document.

Project documents can be reviewed on the INDOT website here.