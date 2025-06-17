This past Friday, the Porter Police Department hosted its annual Inspection and Awards Ceremony at Hawthorne Park. Following the ceremony, an appreciation dinner was held to honor staff and their families.

Awarded were the following:

-Appreciation Award-

Custodian Shelia Manning

Former IT Coordinator Rav Singh

Reserve Officer Jeremy Bogue

Part-Time Officers Jamie Copollo, John Ryan, Charlie Mathewson, Tim Lucas

-Letter of Commendation-

Dispatcher Jen Jolley

-Outstanding Performance-

Dispatcher Kaylee Nugent

-Years of Service and Dedication-

Chief Todd Allen

Assistant Chief Jason Casbon

-Officer of the Year-

Officer Austin Haynes