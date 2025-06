On August 16, the La Porte Police Department, Michigan City Police Department and the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office are going head to head at the 1st Annual Police Youth Field Day.

The event is free to attend, and lunch will be provided.

Ages 10-17 are welcome to register.

Registration closes July 5, sign up here: https://forms.gle/DdWsxXpvzYyDCzbr9

Contact ckalisik@lpcitypd.com or (219) 362-9446 x2016 with any questions.