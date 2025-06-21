Michigan City, IN – The Michigan City Urban Enterprise Association (MCUEA) announces

the official closure of the 2025 grant cycle for the Neighborhood Beautification Grant,

Residential and Business Grant programs.

This year, MCUEA proudly infused $117,250 into the Michigan City community by

partnering with local residents, small businesses, and community organizations. These

funds supported a variety of property improvements, beautification efforts, and small

business enhancements-making a visible impact across the Urban Enterprise Zone.

This marks the most funding MCUEA has awarded in recent years, reflecting the

organization’s growing capacity and commitment to community reinvestment. Building on

this success, MCUEA looks forward to expanding its reach and continuing to support

local revitalization efforts in the years ahead.

Although these programs are now closed, MCUEA is still accepting applications for its

Workforce Development Grant. This grant offers residents of the Urban Enterprise Zone

opportunities to gain valuable job training and skills development, helping to strengthen

the local workforce and improve access to career pathways. For more information or

to apply for the Workforce Development Grant, contact us at (219) 873-6860.