Four people were arrested after a shooting investigation, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

On June 10, Michigan City police officers responded to a “shots fired” complaint at the 200 block of Loran Road in Michigan City. When officers arrived, they discovered that a dispute between two individuals had escalated into gunfire, with the suspect firing multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle in broad daylight. Several members of the public witnessed the incident as it unfolded.

The case was assigned to MCPD’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU). Detectives immediately began follow-up, interviewing multiple witnesses and ultimately identifying the suspect as 48-year-old Arthur Smith of Michigan City.

On June 19, investigators received credible intelligence by community members that Smith was preparing to flee the state. Acting quickly, CSU coordinated closely with MCPD’s afternoon shift and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) to plan and execute a targeted operation. The result was the successful arrest of Arthur Smith, the apprehension of three additional individuals, and the execution of a residential search warrant.

All four individuals were safely taken into custody.

Arthur Smith was formally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation (using or drawing a deadly weapon), criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, and pointing a firearm at another person.

Smith is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond. His initial hearing is scheduled for June 24, 2025, in LaPorte County Superior Court #1 before the Honorable Judge Jaime Oss.

The identities, warrant details, and charges for the three additional arrestees are still pending. The investigation remains ongoing as CSU continues to follow up on this case.

“This was a fast-moving case that started with gunfire in the middle of the day, but it ended with coordinated action, solid police work, and multiple arrests,” said Michigan City Police Chief Marty Corley. “CSU continues to deliver results that make a real impact on the safety of our neighborhoods. The public played a key role in helping us bring this case to a close, and this kind of partnership is exactly how we build safer communities together.”

MCPD urges anyone with information about violent or suspicious activity to contact the department or leave an anonymous tip. MCPD says community cooperation remains a vital part of effective, accountable policing.

The Crime Suppression Unit asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact them at 219-873-1488 or via social media. Furthermore, Police and Public Health officials have noted that drug supply disruptions can increase the overdose risk for people with active substance use. You can learn more about local treatment options by simply dialing “988” on your telephone to be connected with a local Lifeline Specialist, nationally through www.findtreatment.gov, or speak with a peer operator at the Overdose Prevention Hotline at 877-696-1996.