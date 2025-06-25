A Michigan City man was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Twenty-one-year-old Davon Jaqurious Coleman, of Michigan City, was sentenced by a United States District Court judge after pleading guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Acting United States Attorney Tina L. Nommay announced.

Coleman was sentenced to 84 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, police conducted a traffic stop in Michigan City and found Coleman in possession of a stolen loaded firearm with an extended magazine. Coleman has prior felony convictions for robbery, and as such, he is prohibited from possessing the firearm in this case.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from the Michigan City Police Department.