Due to the excessive heat and limited air conditioning in parts of the building, the Elston branch will be closing early for the remainder of this week, they will be closing daily at 11 a.m. to ensure the safety of their members and staff.

Parents of children currently enrolled in summer camp will be contacted directly with more information about alternate arrangements that are being made for summer camp.

“We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to visit our La Porte or Long Beach branches, which remain open during regular hours,” the YMCA said on its Facebook page. Stay safe and cool!”