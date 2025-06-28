Friday at 1:09 PM, deputies responded to the 11500 west block of CR 400 North for a motor vehicle crash. Deputies were advised the vehicle was engulfed in flames and a child was inside.

Upon arrival, deputies were unable to safely approach the vehicle due to the intense flames. The fire was extinguished several minutes later by fire personnel. A 10-month old infant perished in the blaze.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were contacted and responded to the scene.

The circumstances of the crash, along with the identities of those involved, are being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.