On June 24 at 12:40 AM, Deputy Austin Howell was summoned to a Johnson Township residence regarding a sex offense. A third party reported her friend had been sexually assaulted by a family member.

Deputies arrived and located the 12-year-old victim. Deputy Micah Dokmanovic began conducting a field interview with the victim. Deputy Howell spoke with a family member and soon learned the accused was present inside the residence. Administrative Captain Derek Allen and Deputy Howell called out for the subject to present himself from a rear bedroom.

The accused, 40-year-old Juan FRANCISCO, emerged from the bedroom. FRANCISCO was detained several minutes later following Deputy Dokmanovic gathering further information.

FRANCISCO was transported to the La Porte County Jail where a 48-hour hold was placed on him pending further investigation. The victim was transported to the Criminal Investigations Division for a recorded interview.

Chief of Detectives – Captain Andy Hynek and Detective Derrick Deck were contacted and responded to continue the investigation.

Detective Deck later presented his investigation findings in a probable cause affidavit to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Probable Cause was found in La Porte County Circuit Court charging FRANCISCO with the following offenses:

Child Molestation, Level 1 Felony

Child Molestation, Level 4 Felony

In addition, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regional office was contacted regarding FRANCISCO, who originally hails from Guatemala. Shortly thereafter, ICE officials placed a hold and detainer on FRANCISCO.

FRANCISCO remains housed in the LCJ and is being held without bond.

Assisting: Indiana Department of Child Services & Dunebrook Child Advocacy Center

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.