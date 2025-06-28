LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction will move to phase two of pavement patching work on I-65 between 93rd Ave and Central Ave next week.

Overnight lane closures will take place on I-65 to extend the current traffic configuration between 61st Ave and I-94 south of U.S. 30. This is a coordinated effort to connect the work zones for pavement patching work between 93rd Ave and Central Ave and bridge work between 61st Ave and I-94 going forward. Overnight lane closures are currently scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday, June 30 through 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 1.

I-65 will maintain three lanes of traffic in each direction, with the left lane of northbound I-65 as a counterflow lane on the southbound side. This counterflow lane will connect with the current counterflow lane that begins near 61st Ave. Motorists in the left counterflow lane on northbound I-65 will not have access to the U.S. 30, 61st Ave or Ridge Rd interchanges.

Pavement patching will be ongoing through the fall and will coordinate with the traffic setup for bridge work occurring on I-65 between 61st Ave and I-94. Overnight lane closures will be utilized to change the traffic configuration between each phase of work, and lanes will be shifted into different traffic configurations for each phase to make room for the work zone.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.