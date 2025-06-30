|LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction will conduct alternating lane closures on U.S. 6 between C.R. 500 W and C.R. 425 W beginning on or after Monday, June 30.
U.S. 6 will be reduced to one lane through mid-August for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project over Mill Creek. Temporary traffic signals will be installed to direct traffic.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.