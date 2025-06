The 10th Anniversary took place Red, Wine & Brew took place this past weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Proceeds were for First Responders. This years line-up included Lee Greenwood, Parmalee, Big & Rich, Frank Ray, S and Omer Netzer. TEAM WIMS was LIVE for the Opening Ceremony which was kicked off by Lee Greenwood along with Parmalee and Big & Rich. Thank you to our 2025 Event Sposnors for this event including: Bethany Church, Garwood Orchards, NIPSCO, and Arnett Construction & Roofing.