Sunday morning at 11:11 AM, deputies responded to the intersection of CR 800 South and CR 900 West regarding a single vehicle crash. The initial on-scene investigation completed by Deputy Ryan Doperalski and assisting deputies determined the following had occurred.

A green 2001 Ford Ranger, being driven by 31-year-old Rebecca L. KUIPER of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was traveling eastbound on CR 800 South. The pickup truck traveled off the roadway west of CR 900 West onto the gravel shoulder. KUIPER overcorrected the pickup truck causing it to begin sliding sideways in the roadway. At the intersection of CR 800 South and CR 900 West, the pickup truck rolled over several times. The pickup truck left the south side of CR 800 South again and came to rest in a field.

KUIPER was ejected from the pickup truck during the crash.

KUIPER was transported by ground to an area hospital for treatment. Deputies later learned KUIPER had passed away from injuries sustained during the crash.

Toxicology test results are pending. No further information is available for release.

Assisting: Captain Dallas Smythe, Sergeant Nathan Battleday, Deputy Josh Smith, Detective Derrick Deck, Westville Police Department, La Porte County EMS, Noble Township Volunteer Fire Department, and John’s Garage