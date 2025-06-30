TEAM WIMS was LIVE at the 2025 Michigan City Patriotic Parade and Fiske Family Fun Day at Ames Field that happened on Saturday. The crowds were awesome. Great Energy in the air. Family Fun. Check out some of pictures we captured at the EPIC Event. Visit the WIMS FACEBOOK Page for the Parade coverage along with pictures as well. Thank you Braden Fiske, Michigan City Native now an LA Ram who came back to huge crowds and a great day of Making a Difference. Also, thank you to our WONDERFUL WIMS 2025 Event Sponsors including: Arnett Construction & Roofing Derrick Wayne Arnett NIPSCO Franciscan Health Arby’s of Michigan City Michigan City Special Events and Visit Michigan City LaPorte #wims #nwi #michigancity #localradio #makingsdifference