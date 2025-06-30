On Saturday, Bob Franko and a great team members and volunteers held their annual “Hops for Hospice” to raise funds for programs and services. TEAM WIMS covered the Hops for Hospice Event with the VNA Hospice NWI at the Porter County Expo Center with great food, fun, with music from The Crawpuppies. The Event featured 100+ beers from local, independent and national breweries, and locally-inspired foods. Thank you to our Events sponsors NIPSCO Derrick Wayne Arnett Arnett Construction & Roofing and VNA Hospice NWI. #wims