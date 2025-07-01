MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) received
approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to adjust its electric rates. The
newly approved rates will be phased in over multiple steps beginning today through the
beginning of 2026 to spread out the changes to customers.
A Collaborative Process
The approved changes reflect a collaborative agreement among NIPSCO, the Indiana Office of
Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) and other key stakeholders, including NLMK Indiana,
United States Steel Corporation, Walmart Inc., the RV Industry User’s Group and the NIPSCO
Industrial Group.
“NIPSCO is committed to connecting our customers with safe and reliable energy that add value
to their everyday lives,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer.
“We’re proud of the collaborative outcome reached through this process, which balances the
need for critical investments with the importance of minimizing the impact on our customers. We
understand that any increase in bills is significant, and we remain focused on supporting our
customers through this transition with new assistance programs and continued improvements to
service and reliability.”
The IURC decision follows a nearly year-long, extensive review process, which included public
input.
Investing in a Safe, Reliable and Sustainable Future
The rate adjustment supports more than $2 billion in capital investments to transition
NIPSCO’s electric generation to a more balanced generation portfolio, which is expected to
deliver long-term savings and environmental benefits. An additional $769.5 million will fund
critical infrastructure upgrades, including replacing aging poles and lines, constructing new
substations, and modernizing the electric grid to improve reliability and reduce outage durations
How will residential customer bills change?
The average residential electric customer using 672 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month will see an
increase of approximately $23 per month, or 16.75%, phased in over multiple steps beginning in
July through Q1 2026. This is a reduction from the originally proposed increase of $32 per
month.
Actual projected bill impacts may vary by customer, including nonresidential customers,
depending on usage and future potential changes in market prices.
Customer Benefits and Assistance Programs
NIPSCO’s investments have already led to a 40% reduction in power outage durations and
improved system resilience. The company has replaced over 300 miles of aging underground
cable and treated more than 300,000 wood poles to strengthen the grid. Customers also benefit
from energy-efficiency programs, enhanced digital tools and a commitment to return 100% of
revenues from excess power sales back to customers.
A newly-approved customer assistance program includes bill payment assistance for incomequalified electric customers, fully funded by NIPSCO, as well as elimination of deposits for
income-qualified gas and electric customers and waiver of certain reconnection charges for all
electric customers.
Along with the new bill payment assistance program, available to customers beginning next
year, and beyond the existing state and federal energy assistance programs and moratoriums
on winter service disconnections, NIPSCO provides credit arrangements, budget plans and
reduced deposits for eligible customers, including:
• Payment Agreements: NIPSCO has expanded its payment plan agreements to offer its
most flexible payment plans to customers who need financial support, including three-,
six- and 12-month plans. Customers can learn more and enroll at
NIPSCO.com/PaymentPlans.
• Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): LIHEAP support is
available to households that are at or below 60% of the State Median Income (SMI). The
program opens on Oct. 1 for online and mail-in applications. Customers can learn more
and find out if they qualify at eap.ihcda.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.
• Township Trustees: A limited amount of energy assistance funds are available through
local Township Trustee offices. NIPSCO customers are encouraged to contact their local
Township Trustee to see what help may be available.
• Budget Plan: The budget plan is a free service to all NIPSCO customers to help
manage their monthly energy bills by spreading out electric costs over an entire year.
Learn more at NIPSCO.com/budget.
As always, any customer experiencing difficulty with paying their bill, regardless of their income,
are encouraged to contact NIPSCO’s Customer Care Center from Monday through Friday
between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT at 1-800-464-7726 to determine what help might be available to
them. For more information on bill assistance, customers can visit
NIPSCO.com/FinancialSupport.
In addition to offering a variety of payment assistance options, NIPSCO offers a number of
energy efficiency programs to help lower energy usage and bills. Visit NIPSCO.com/Save for
more information on available programs and other ways to save.
Learn more about NIPSCO’s rates at NIPSCO.com/2025electricrates.