MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) received

approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to adjust its electric rates. The

newly approved rates will be phased in over multiple steps beginning today through the

beginning of 2026 to spread out the changes to customers.

A Collaborative Process

The approved changes reflect a collaborative agreement among NIPSCO, the Indiana Office of

Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) and other key stakeholders, including NLMK Indiana,

United States Steel Corporation, Walmart Inc., the RV Industry User’s Group and the NIPSCO

Industrial Group.

“NIPSCO is committed to connecting our customers with safe and reliable energy that add value

to their everyday lives,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer.

“We’re proud of the collaborative outcome reached through this process, which balances the

need for critical investments with the importance of minimizing the impact on our customers. We

understand that any increase in bills is significant, and we remain focused on supporting our

customers through this transition with new assistance programs and continued improvements to

service and reliability.”

The IURC decision follows a nearly year-long, extensive review process, which included public

input.

Investing in a Safe, Reliable and Sustainable Future

The rate adjustment supports more than $2 billion in capital investments to transition

NIPSCO’s electric generation to a more balanced generation portfolio, which is expected to

deliver long-term savings and environmental benefits. An additional $769.5 million will fund

critical infrastructure upgrades, including replacing aging poles and lines, constructing new

substations, and modernizing the electric grid to improve reliability and reduce outage durations

How will residential customer bills change?

The average residential electric customer using 672 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month will see an

increase of approximately $23 per month, or 16.75%, phased in over multiple steps beginning in

July through Q1 2026. This is a reduction from the originally proposed increase of $32 per

month.

Actual projected bill impacts may vary by customer, including nonresidential customers,

depending on usage and future potential changes in market prices.

Customer Benefits and Assistance Programs

NIPSCO’s investments have already led to a 40% reduction in power outage durations and

improved system resilience. The company has replaced over 300 miles of aging underground

cable and treated more than 300,000 wood poles to strengthen the grid. Customers also benefit

from energy-efficiency programs, enhanced digital tools and a commitment to return 100% of

revenues from excess power sales back to customers.

A newly-approved customer assistance program includes bill payment assistance for incomequalified electric customers, fully funded by NIPSCO, as well as elimination of deposits for

income-qualified gas and electric customers and waiver of certain reconnection charges for all

electric customers.

Along with the new bill payment assistance program, available to customers beginning next

year, and beyond the existing state and federal energy assistance programs and moratoriums

on winter service disconnections, NIPSCO provides credit arrangements, budget plans and

reduced deposits for eligible customers, including:

• Payment Agreements: NIPSCO has expanded its payment plan agreements to offer its

most flexible payment plans to customers who need financial support, including three-,

six- and 12-month plans. Customers can learn more and enroll at

NIPSCO.com/PaymentPlans.

• Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): LIHEAP support is

available to households that are at or below 60% of the State Median Income (SMI). The

program opens on Oct. 1 for online and mail-in applications. Customers can learn more

and find out if they qualify at eap.ihcda.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.

• Township Trustees: A limited amount of energy assistance funds are available through

local Township Trustee offices. NIPSCO customers are encouraged to contact their local

Township Trustee to see what help may be available.

• Budget Plan: The budget plan is a free service to all NIPSCO customers to help

manage their monthly energy bills by spreading out electric costs over an entire year.

Learn more at NIPSCO.com/budget.

As always, any customer experiencing difficulty with paying their bill, regardless of their income,

are encouraged to contact NIPSCO’s Customer Care Center from Monday through Friday

between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT at 1-800-464-7726 to determine what help might be available to

them. For more information on bill assistance, customers can visit

NIPSCO.com/FinancialSupport.

In addition to offering a variety of payment assistance options, NIPSCO offers a number of

energy efficiency programs to help lower energy usage and bills. Visit NIPSCO.com/Save for

more information on available programs and other ways to save.

Learn more about NIPSCO’s rates at NIPSCO.com/2025electricrates.