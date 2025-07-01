Press Release, Kiwanis Club of La Porte:

La Porte, IN – The line-up is in place, the weather forecast looks cooperative, and the 79th Annual

La Porte 4th of July Parade is set to begin shortly after 10 a.m., Friday July 4th. This will be the fifth year running in which the Kiwanis Club of La Porte serves as the parade organizer.

Over 100 units are scheduled to travel the route along Lincolnway and J Street starting at Tipton Street, on the east end, and heading west around the J Street curve toward Andrew Avenue. The parade will feature long standing traditions such as the large American flag being walked down the route by Scouting B.S.A, as well as bands, clowns, floats and novelty entries sure to please parade attendees.

The Kiwanis Club is excited to share that La Porte has once again been designated through proclamation from the Indiana governor’s office as “Capital for the Day”.

This year’s parade theme, Community Service in Full Bloom, will truly be showcased by Grand Celebration Marshal, retired Sergeant Major Charles Martin, chosen to honor the theme through his

military and community service as well as represent the Army during this, its 250th anniversary year.

Grand Parade Marshals include Dr. Dee MacDonald, a 2001 La Porte High School graduate, recently

appointed to serve as the 9th President of Bethel University in nearby Mishawaka, Indiana, and Maggi

Spartz, Founder and President of the Unity Foundation of La Porte County. Our Honorary Marshals will feature a varied range of La Porte High School’s state level individual achievers and teams. All other area high schools were invited to participate.

To help engage the community and especially parade route businesses, the Kiwanis Club has sponsored

its 3rd annual Window Decorating Contest with cash prizes, media exposure, and bragging rights for the next twelve months. Winners will be selected through online voting at www.Kiwanis4thofJulyParade.org. Be sure to cast your vote!

Road closures are scheduled for 8:00 a.m. on parade day. Everyone is reminded that local ordinance

allows spectators to set up along the parade route no sooner than 24 hours before the 10 a.m. start

time. Those setting up early are reminded not to block sidewalks or entrances as some businesses

remain open on July 3rd.

The annual Run for Riley 5k starts at 8:30 a.m. with race day registration/check-in starting at 7:00 a.m. Registration and the starting line continue to be at the corner of Andrew Ave & J Street (Hwy 39), in the parking lots of Biggby Coffee and Dollar Tree Store.

For up-to-date information on Parade Day and all details regarding entering/voting in this year’s 4th of

July Window Decorating Contest, visit www.Kiwanis4thofJulyParade.org.

###

About the Kiwanis Club of La Porte: Founded in 1921, the Kiwanis Club of La Porte is part of a global

organization which strives to improve the world one community and one child at a time. Most recently

the Club membership has raised funds and provided volunteers to support a variety of nonprofits,

especially those focused on serving children and families, held Pop-Up picnics in neighborhood parks,

and created sponsored clubs within local elementary, middle and high schools to build young leaders. In 2021, Club leadership stepped forward to accept responsibility for the 4th of July Parade, which has

become the Club’s Signature Project. For more information on Kiwanis Club of La Porte, contact Club

President Tony Swedersky 219.608.8992.