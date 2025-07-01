July 5-6, 2025

Passengers are advised the South Shore Line intends to operate its weekend/holiday train schedule throughout the NASCAR Chicago Street Race taking place in Grant Park on Saturday-Sunday, July 5-6, 2025. The following restrictions will be in place:

Any disruptions or changes in service will be promptly posted to the SSL website, the South Shore mobile app, and via email/text notifications (click here to sign up).

The South Shore Line reserves the right to remove disorderly passengers. Disorderly conduct includes, but is not limited to, public indecency/nudity, and drunken or disruptive conduct.