Michigan City, IN – Several local organizations have announced a community-wide school supply drive, which runs through August 5. Supplies collected during the drive will be distributed to local students who are in need of materials to start the school year during the annual Back to School Rally.

Many area businesses have set up collection bins to accept donations from their employees and the general public. Collection sites are located at the Michigan City Area Schools’ administration building, Al’s Supermarket on Karwick, Captain Ed’s, Edgewood Dental, First Trust Credit Union, First United Methodist Church, Members Advantage Credit Union, Meridian Title Corporation, Salvation Army, Weichert Realty-Merrion Group, Weil-McLain, and Woodland Veterinary Center. For the full list of addresses, visit www.EducateMC.net/BackToSchoolRally.

Supplies collected by community organizations and individuals may be brought to the MCAS Administration Building, 408 S. Carroll Ave., on Wednesday, August 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Arrangements can also be made for an MCAS employee to pick up donations if necessary.

Businesses, churches, and other organizations are invited to join in the collection drive at any time. If you are interested, please contact Anne Harbauer, a.harbauer@mcas.k12.in.us, to coordinate details.

Suggested donations include: antibacterial wipes, colored pencils, composition books, crayons, dry erase markers, facial tissues, glue sticks, highlighters, index cards (3×5), marks (washable), pencil boxes, pencils, pens, pink erasers, scissors, spiral notebooks, Ziploc bags (gallon and quart), 2-pocket folders, 3-hole notebook papers, and 3-ring binders.

“Many families in our community are struggling to make ends meet,” says Pat Harris, chair of the Citywide Back to School Rally committee. “We hope that this drive will help ensure that every student is prepared for school this fall.”

The annual City-Wide Back to School Rally will take place on Saturday, August 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Elston Gill Field. The event is a collaborative effort supported by numerous community agencies. This year, the organizing committee for the Back to School Rally includes representatives from Indiana Black Expo, Michigan City Area Schools, Franciscan Health, Anthem, the LaPorte County Family YMCA, Sodexo, and the LaPorte County NAACP.

Information on volunteering, sponsorships, and exhibiting at the Rally may be found at www.EducateMC.net/BackToSchoolRally.