News Release by Franciscan Alliance:

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Franciscan Alliance is pleased to welcome several new leaders to key roles in its healthcare ministry following recent retirements.

The Mishawaka-based nonprofit Catholic healthcare ministry appointed the following four experienced healthcare professionals to senior vice president, vice president and chief medical officer positions:

Dr. Gerald Maloney, DO, chief medical officer

Michael Englehart, senior vice president for Franciscan Physician Network/Specialty Physicians of Illinois LLC and Franciscan Post-Acute Services

Dr. Joseph Schnecker, MD, chief medical information officer

Tim Murphy, vice president of strategy

Dr. Maloney is taking on the Franciscan CMO position following decades at Geisenger Health in Danville, Penn., where he spent the last 19 years as a physician executive and his last eight as chief medical officer. In that role, he had responsibility for nine hospital campuses, including Level 1 and 2 trauma centers and a children’s hospital.

Dr. Maloney also served as the associate dean for clinical affairs at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Dr. Maloney assumes the role of Franciscan CMO following the death of Dr. Al Tomchaney in late 2024, who held the position for 16 years.

Englehart assumes the senior vice president for Franciscan Physician Network/Specialty Physicians of Illinois LLC and Franciscan Post-Acute Services role after more than two decades in healthcare, including serving as CEO of Presence Health, where he orchestrated a $210 million financial turnaround. Most recently, he served as cardiovascular service line president at St. Louis-based Mercy Health. In that role, he led strategic planning, driving 15% new patient growth across the service line. He also served as CEO of Englehart Enterprises, a boutique healthcare consulting firm specializing in change management, financial turnarounds and interim leadership support to healthcare clients.

Englehart is taking on the role previously held by Murphy.

Dr. Schnecker is taking on the position of Franciscan’s CMIO from his current role as Franciscan’s medical director of information services, which he has held since 2019. He first joined Franciscan in 2001 during his family medicine residency in Beech Grove, Ind. and returned in 2010 as associate director of the residency program before helping to establish the physician advisor program. He went on to earn a master’s degree in medical management and helped guide Epic physician responsibilities before joining the information services team.

Dr. Schnecker replaces Dr. Dick Roskman, who recently retired as Franciscan’s CMIO.

Murphy is assuming the role of vice president of strategy following his role as Franciscan’s COO/CFO for Franciscan Physician Network, Specialty Physicians of Illinois LLC and Franciscan Post-Acute Services. Murphy came to Franciscan from Deloitte Consulting in Nashville, Tenn., where he served as co-leader of the physician enterprise and ambulatory services practice and senior director of finance/operations at The Advisory Board, also in Nashville.

Murphy is taking on his new role following the retirement of Jay Brehm.

“As we celebrate the remarkable careers of our retiring leaders, we also look to the future with great confidence,” Franciscan Alliance President and CEO Kevin Leahy said. “The new appointments to our leadership team reflect our commitment to continuity, innovation and excellence. These individuals bring a wealth of experience and fresh perspectives that will help guide our ministry through its next chapter of growth and transformation.”