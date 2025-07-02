In Michigan City today, milling (removal of the surface) has started on Kentucky Street from Garfield Street to Ninth Street, William Street from Kentucky Street to Ohio Street, Ripley Street from Kentucky Street to Ohio Street, and Arthur Street from Ohio Street to Wabash Street and will continue until complete.

Paving will be done on Henry Street from Manhattan Street to Wabash Street.

All road construction is weather permitting and subject to change.

Updates will be provided as they become available on the My Michigan City, Indiana Facebook page.