Michigan City, IN – The City of Michigan City invites all residents to participate in a full week of engaging pop-up events from Monday, July 14, 2025, through Saturday, July 19, 2025, as part of the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) summer outreach initiative.

CDBG is a federally funded program through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that provides communities with resources to address a wide range of needs.

The program requires that there are at least one of the three national objectives that are met: 1) benefit people with low-to-moderate incomes, 2) aid in the prevention or elimination of slums and blight, 3) meet an urgent need (such as natural disasters). These events are designed to obtain public input on the PY2025 Annual Action Plan, increase awareness, educate the public, and encourage neighborhood improvement.

Residents can connect and learn more from the city’s Planning and Inspection Department at the following pop-up events throughout the week:

Monday, July 14, 2025 – Open Office Hours

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Grace Learning Center, 1007 W 8th Street

Stop by to speak with staff about funding opportunities and local programs.

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 123 Helen Street

An opportunity for evening visitors to ask questions and provide input on community needs.

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Guy Foreman Amphitheater

Visit our booth during the Michigan City Municipal Band concert to learn how CDBG funds are used and

how to get involved.

Time: 3:30 PM

Location: City Hall – EOC Room, 100 E Michigan Blvd

Residents are encouraged to attend and share their feedback on housing and neighborhood

development priorities.

Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Walker Street Park, 900 Walker Street

Join your neighbors to assist in distributing fresh, healthy, food to the community.

We encourage everyone to come out and share their ideas, ask questions, and take part in building a

stronger, more vibrant Michigan City. For more information and to learn more about the CDBG Summer

Outreach Initiative or if you need assistance or a request for accommodations, please contact us at

cdbg@emichigancity.com or 219-873-1419 ext. 2054.