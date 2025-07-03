STARKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will resurface a section of State Road 8 beginning on or after Monday, July 7.

Be alert for road crews on State Road 8 between Range Rd and U.S. 35, with flaggers directing traffic in the area where work is occurring. This work should take approximately five days to complete, with milling operations expected to take two days and paving operations three days.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.