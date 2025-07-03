Nest Community Shelter Honors Deborah Langley and The First Presbyterian Church of Michigan City at the Annual Appreciation Event. Both were honored with service awards in recognition of their service to Nest Community Shelter and the unhoused community.

MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA- JULY 2,2025 – Nest Community Shelter is proud to announce the 2025 recipients of the Fred Weiss Award and the Ed Merrion Award, recognizing exceptional service and dedication to the shelter and its mission. Ms. Deborah Langley and the First Presbyterian Church of Michigan City were honored and presented with these awards at Nest Community Shelter’s annual Appreciation and Recognition Event held at the Orak Shrine in Michigan City.

Deborah Langley Receives the Fred Weiss Award

Ms. Deborah Langley, this year’s recipient of the Fred Weiss Award, has demonstrated

unwavering commitment to Nest Community Shelter since its founding. Deborah was

instrumental in the organization’s creation, serving on the board of First Presbyterian Church when founders Nancy Bracken and Dorothy Miller first presented their vision. She has been a part of Nest since the original PADS program and continued to support the organization through its evolution, including serving on the board for six years and helping to prepare the permanent home at the historic Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

After retiring from Michigan City Area Schools, where she taught second-grade and early childhood education, Deborah dedicated herself fully to causes close to her heart, including Nest Community Shelter. For years, she has cooked meals every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, believing that “food is love,” and has shared that love with guests and the community. Her meals are beloved by guests who can taste the care and compassion she puts into every dish.

When asked about her motivation, Deborah cited her desire to support staff and ease their burdens, demonstrating the selfless spirit that defines her service.

First Presbyterian Church of Michigan City Receives the Ed Merrion Award

The First Presbyterian Church of Michigan City is this year’s recipient of the Ed Merrion Award, which recognizes leadership, commitment, determination, and longevity in service to Nest Community Shelter. The church’s partnership with Nest spans over two decades, beginning in 2001 when church members Nancy Miller and Dorothy Bracken witnessed the plight of unhoused community members and brought the issue to their church board. The session was moved and committed the church as a founding partner in what became the Interfaith Community PADS program.

Throughout Nest’s evolution, First Presbyterian has never wavered, providing shelter during the early traveling PADS days, maintaining commitment through the 2008 recession and 2020 pandemic, and conducting monthly collection drives for essential items while providing yearly financial support. As perhaps Nest’s first volunteer and certainly its longest volunteer partner, First Presbyterian Church of Michigan City has made Nest Community Shelter part of its congregational mission. Laura Kittle, Clerk of Session, accepted the award on behalf of the congregation.

“Deborah and First Presbyterian Church embody the spirit of selfless service that is at the heart of our mission,” said Harrison Holtkamp, Executive Director of Nest Community Shelter. “Their dedication has not only impacted the lives of our guests but has also inspired our staff and volunteers. These awards serve as a lasting tribute to their commitment and encourage others to follow in their footsteps of compassion and service.”